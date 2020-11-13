CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
DC-area grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Zeke Hartner

November 13, 2020, 4:57 PM

Try as we might, every year, there seems to be at least one item on our Thanksgiving shopping lists that gets forgotten when shopping ahead of time.

Luckily, many grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day for anybody who needs to score that last-minute can of green beans.

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Food Lion: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wegman’s: Reduced hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Giant: Regular hours
  • Yes! Organic Market: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Lidl
  • MOM’s Organic Market
  • Sam’s Club
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Publix

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as more stores release their holiday schedules.

