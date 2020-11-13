DC-area grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Here are the grocery stores in the D.C. area that will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Try as we might, every year, there seems to be at least one item on our Thanksgiving shopping lists that gets forgotten when shopping ahead of time.

Luckily, many grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day for anybody who needs to score that last-minute can of green beans.

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Thanksgiving Day:

Food Lion : Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whole Foods : Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wegman’s : Reduced hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Reduced hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Giant : Regular hours

: Regular hours Yes! Organic Market: Reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Aldi

BJ’s

Costco

Lidl

MOM’s Organic Market

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Publix

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as more stores release their holiday schedules.