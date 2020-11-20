Virginia state-run liquor stores to close early Thanksgiving Eve

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority retail stores will close early at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Virginians planning a last-minute liquor purchase before Thanksgiving will want to reevaluate their plans. The state’s ABC stores will close early Thanksgiving Eve.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority retail stores will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the state.

“This is an unusual year, to say the least, and we have elected to give employees additional time off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

Consumers expecting seasonal fall and holiday discounts during events such as “Door Busters,” “Spirited Thursdays,” “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” at Virginia ABC stores learned in September that they would be left in the cold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, all ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Friday, Dec. 25. On Friday, Jan. 1, stores will open at noon and will close early, at 6 p.m., in observance of New Year’s Day.

A list of ABC stores across Virginia and their hours of operation can be found on its website.

More Thanksgiving News: