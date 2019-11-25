Thanksgiving 2019: Which grocery stores are open

While many grocery stores in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. will be closed for Thanksgiving, many supermarkets will be open during the holiday.

Some stores even prepare food for you to pick up on Turkey Day.

Here’s what’s open:

Balducci’s: Open until 4 p.m. Balducci’s will even cater your Thanksgiving. Find a store.

Fresh Market: Open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Find a store.

Giant: Stores will be open until 5 p.m. for all locations in the D.C. area. Find a store.

Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m. You can also order your dinner for pickup online. Find store locations.

Kroger: Kroger stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, but hours will vary so call ahead of time. Find a store.

Safeway: Mid-Atlantic stores will be open at their normal times, but all stores close at 7 p.m. Find a store at Safeway’s website.

Target: Opens its doors at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday deals, closes at 1 a.m. and reopens Friday at 7 a.m. Find a store near you.

Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. but otherwise the stores’ 24-hour schedule is unchanged. Find a store.

Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m. Stores reopen 6 a.m. Friday. Find a store.

Weis Markets: Will remain open until 6 p.m. Find a store.

Whole Foods Market: will be open but hours will vary based on location. Check your local store before visiting. Find a store.

Yes! Organic Market: Most stores are open until 4 p.m. Find a store.

Here’s what’s closed:

Aldi: Closed Thanksgiving.

BJ’s: Closed Thanksgiving.

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving.

Lidl: Closed Thanksgiving.

MOM’s Organic Market: Closed Thanksgiving.

Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving.

Trader Joe’s: Closed Thanksgiving.

