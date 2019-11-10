Looking for some ideas on what to do with your surplus of turkey and gobs of gravy? Check out these 10 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers.
The turkey was gobbled, the stuffing was devoured and the dishes are finally done.
The only problem now is, the fridge won’t close, thanks to an abundance of mashed potatoes and pecan pie. Looking for some ideas on what to do with your surplus of turkey and gobs of gravy? Check out these 10 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers:
Turkey pot pie
One way to use up leftover turkey — and any loose carrots and celery in the crisper drawer — is to cover it in a blanket of buttery pastry.
Find the recipe for turkey pot pie on Food Network.
Cajun-style stew with andouille and turkey
Transform your leftover turkey into something new, entirely. This rich and spicy stew will give you all the energy you need to get through a holiday weekend with the in-laws.
Find the recipe from the Culinary Institute of America.
Turkey hash
When in doubt, put an egg on it. A hot skillet, some leftover potatoes and turkey make for a great Friday morning breakfast. Don’t forget the hot sauce.
Find the recipe for a turkey hash on Saveur.
Turkey Bolognese
If your taste buds have had it with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors, try something Italian.
The Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis has a recipe for turkey Bolognese. Her recipe favors the dark meat, if you have any left.
Turkey ramen
Lots of people use leftover turkey to make soup. So why not make ramen?
Find the recipe for turkey ramen on Epicurious.
Thanksgiving popovers
Breakfast is served … as long as there are leftovers. These popovers call for leftover turkey, stuffing and a few other ingredients you’ll likely have in your kitchen.
Find the recipe, plus a few others from The Associated Press, here.
Turkey with Napa cabbage salad
After a big Thanksgiving dinner, green is good. This crunchy salad will use up your holiday leftovers and leave you feeling a little lighter.
Stuffed portobello mushroom caps
If you have more stuffing than you know what to do with, stuff it into some mushrooms for an easy appetizer.
Turkey Waldorf salad
This is another great recipe for using up turkey meat, plus all the other veggies (and apples) you likely have from Thanksgiving cooking.
Find a recipe for Waldorf turkey salad on Food Network.
The Thanksgiving turkey sandwich
Of course, the classic leftover sandwich can’t be overlooked. Pile cranberry relish and stuffing on top of turkey for the ultimate day-after treat. Add a little cheese and mustard and press it under heat for a panini. Or, leave off a slice of bread and serve a hot, open-faced version.
