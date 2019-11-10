Home » Tasty Recipes » 10 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers

10 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers

Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP

November 18, 2019, 12:16 PM

The turkey was gobbled, the stuffing was devoured and the dishes are finally done.

The only problem now is, the fridge won’t close, thanks to an abundance of mashed potatoes and pecan pie. Looking for some ideas on what to do with your surplus of turkey and gobs of gravy? Check out these 10 recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers:

Tender Turkey with carrot, mushroom, peas, and corn inside of a flaky crust
Turkey pot pie One way to use up leftover turkey — and any loose carrots and celery in the crisper drawer — is to cover it in a blanket of buttery pastry. Find the recipe for turkey pot pie on Food Network. (Getty Images)
This Oct. 20, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows a Cajun-style stew with andouille and turkey in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. (Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP)
Cajun-style stew with andouille and turkey Transform your leftover turkey into something new, entirely. This rich and spicy stew will give you all the energy you need to get through a holiday weekend with the in-laws. Find the recipe from the Culinary Institute of America. (Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP) (AP/Phil Mansfield)
**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Turkey Hash is seen in this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 photo. When looking for ways to use your Thanksgiving leftovers don't forget breakfast. This Turkey Hash is perfect for a weekend morning after the big holiday. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Turkey hash When in doubt, put an egg on it. A hot skillet, some leftover potatoes and turkey make for a great Friday morning breakfast. Don’t forget the hot sauce. Find the recipe for a turkey hash on Saveur. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
This Dec. 2, 2013 photo shows five spice pork bolognese pasta in Concord, N.H. This Bolognese is mostly effortless. You can make it even more so by using the food processor to chop your vegetables. Just toss them all in at once, then pulse until finely chopped. As for the meat, pork is delicious, but feel free to substitute beef, veal or turkey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Turkey Bolognese If your taste buds have had it with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors, try something Italian. The Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis has a recipe for turkey Bolognese. Her recipe favors the dark meat, if you have any left. (AP Photo)
Soy Sauce Flavor Ramen Noodle Soup
Turkey ramen  Lots of people use leftover turkey to make soup. So why not make ramen? Find the recipe for turkey ramen on Epicurious. (Getty Images)    
**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Popover-style breakfast treats make good use of the Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator as seen here in this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008 photo. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Thanksgiving popovers  Breakfast is served … as long as there are leftovers. These popovers call for leftover turkey, stuffing and a few other ingredients you’ll likely have in your kitchen. Find the recipe, plus a few others from The Associated Press, here. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) (AP/Larry Crowe)
This Oct. 27, 2014 photo shows turkey with Napa cabbage salad with lime ginger vinaigrette in Concord, N.H. It is easy to turn leftover Thanksgiving turkey into a dinner-worthy salad that will have everyone craving more greens. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Turkey with Napa cabbage salad After a big Thanksgiving dinner, green is good. This crunchy salad will use up your holiday leftovers and leave you feeling a little lighter. Find the recipe from The Associated Press here. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) (AP/Matthew Mead)
This photo taken Nov. 4, 2009 shows that by nestling stuffing in portobello mushroom caps and baking you have a new take on classic Thanksgiving leftovers. Top with Parmesan once out of the oven. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Stuffed portobello mushroom caps If you have more stuffing than you know what to do with, stuff it into some mushrooms for an easy appetizer. Find the recipe, and others from The Associated Press, here. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
This July 21, 2014 photo shows butternut squash and apple Waldorf salad in Concord, N.H. The side dish can act as a compliment to a grilled main course for Labor Day. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Turkey Waldorf salad This is another great recipe for using up turkey meat, plus all the other veggies (and apples) you likely have from Thanksgiving cooking. Find a recipe for Waldorf turkey salad on Food Network. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) (AP/Matthew Mead)
Homemade Leftover Thanksgiving Dinner Turkey Sandwich with Cranberries and Stuffing
The Thanksgiving turkey sandwich  Of course, the classic leftover sandwich can’t be overlooked. Pile cranberry relish and stuffing on top of turkey for the ultimate day-after treat. Add a little cheese and mustard and press it under heat for a panini. Or, leave off a slice of bread and serve a hot, open-faced version. (Getty Images) (Getty Images/iStockphoto/bhofack2)
(1/10)
Tender Turkey with carrot, mushroom, peas, and corn inside of a flaky crust
This Oct. 20, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows a Cajun-style stew with andouille and turkey in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. (Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP)
**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Turkey Hash is seen in this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 photo. When looking for ways to use your Thanksgiving leftovers don't forget breakfast. This Turkey Hash is perfect for a weekend morning after the big holiday. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
This Dec. 2, 2013 photo shows five spice pork bolognese pasta in Concord, N.H. This Bolognese is mostly effortless. You can make it even more so by using the food processor to chop your vegetables. Just toss them all in at once, then pulse until finely chopped. As for the meat, pork is delicious, but feel free to substitute beef, veal or turkey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Soy Sauce Flavor Ramen Noodle Soup
**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Popover-style breakfast treats make good use of the Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator as seen here in this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008 photo. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
This Oct. 27, 2014 photo shows turkey with Napa cabbage salad with lime ginger vinaigrette in Concord, N.H. It is easy to turn leftover Thanksgiving turkey into a dinner-worthy salad that will have everyone craving more greens. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This photo taken Nov. 4, 2009 shows that by nestling stuffing in portobello mushroom caps and baking you have a new take on classic Thanksgiving leftovers. Top with Parmesan once out of the oven. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
This July 21, 2014 photo shows butternut squash and apple Waldorf salad in Concord, N.H. The side dish can act as a compliment to a grilled main course for Labor Day. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Homemade Leftover Thanksgiving Dinner Turkey Sandwich with Cranberries and Stuffing

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Food & Restaurant News Holiday News Life & Style Lifestyle News Photo Galleries Tasty Recipes Thanksgiving News
recipes thanksgiving Thanksgiving leftovers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up