Project Giveback marks 25 years of providing hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Project Giveback is on a mission to provide meals to 2,500 families across the D.C. region with a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

What started as the charitable acts of just a few friends over two decades ago has grown into a fully staffed operation that will feed thousands of families in the D.C. area this Thanksgiving.

Ransom Miller III began the Thanksgiving Food Distribution event 25 years ago. Now, at the D.C. Armory, organizations, nonprofits and community members show up each year to collect, pack and distribute boxes of food.

Once the meals are packed, they will be delivered door to door by people working in shifts.





Video: WTOP/Melissa Howell

“Over time, other people have said hey, I want to be a part of [Project Giveback],” Miller said. “Team work makes the dream work and there’s no truer statement than with an event like this.”

Sadonia Sylvester is one of the volunteers who turned out on Saturday. She is a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated and was joined by her sorority sisters.

“I’m so happy that so many people are here to volunteer. At the end of the day, we’re a family,” Sylvester said.

Ransom said seeing so many people dedicate their Saturday to the cause is a reminder of just how committed the community can be to helping others.

“One person can’t do all of this. All of these people own Project Giveback now.”

