Best restaurant deals for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a nice respite from the relentless pace of Americans’ normal daily lives. It is a time to reflect, connect and feast. Many Americans host and cook for Thanksgiving, but some would be even more thankful this season if they could outsource some of the hosting and cooking duties.

If you are happy to be hosting but would prefer not to be cooking, there are many restaurants that offer prepared meals and even catering. And if you would rather outsource both, you can dine at many of the same restaurants and enjoy a special Thanksgiving menu.

These restaurants are offering the best deals and prices on Thanksgiving meals:

— Bob Evans.

— Boston Market.

— Buca di Beppo.

— Maggiano’s Little Italy.

— Cracker Barrel.

— Black Angus.

— The Capital Grille.

— Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

— Morton’s the Steakhouse.

— Legal Sea Foods.

— TGI Fridays.

Read on for more information about outsourcing your Thanksgiving dinner.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is great place to get a prepared traditional Thanksgiving meal. Its Farmhouse Feast meals include traditional fare such as turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and ham, apple pie and even pumpkin pie.

Boston Market

Boston Market not only has prepared meals, but will also do catering. Diners can even have Thanksgiving dinner at one of their restaurant locations. Remember, Boston Market has locations all over the country, not just in its namesake Boston.

Buca di Beppo

With its Italian-style cuisine, Buca di Beppo is an especially interesting and delicious choice for prepared items, catered items or even for dining out. Its to-go Thanksgiving meals have all the traditional foods — turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes and stuffing — and are priced at $68.99 for three people, $134.99 for six people and up to $379.99 for serving up to 20 people.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is another excellent choice for an Italian-style Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Its three-course Thanksgiving turkey dinner has an Italian twist with focaccia sausage stuffing, Tuscan creamed corn and bruschetta, along with traditional items such as turkey, ham and gravy. Note that the exact menu and prices vary by location, but you can get prepared meals, catering or dine-in at any of its locations.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is another restaurant where you can get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner as a prepared meal, catered or by dining in the restaurant. Its fresh-baked pies are a must-have.

Black Angus

You can enjoy Black Angus on Thanksgiving, even if you prefer turkey to its specialty steak items. If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving, you can eat a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy and even pumpkin pie at the restaurant for the fixed price of $21.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids.

The Capital Grille

Capital Grille is another steakhouse where you can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner. On that day, it offers a fixed-price dinner of turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cheesecake and wine for $43 per adult and $15 per child. If you would rather have something else, Capital Grille’s normal full dinner menu is also available on Thanksgiving.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is another excellent choice for Thanksgiving dinner. Its Thanksgiving Day menu is a three-course meal for $41.95 per adult and $14.95 per kid. The meal has a salad as a starter, turkey with stuffing and gravy as the entrée, a choice of sides and a pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice-cream for dessert.

Morton’s the Steakhouse

If Morton’s is more your taste, it is best to make a reservation for Thanksgiving dinner. Its Thanksgiving dinner is $39 and consists of traditional favorites such as turkey with stuffing, gravy and mashed potatoes. Morton’s full menu is also available Thanksgiving Day if turkey is not your beef. The exact menu varies by location, so best to check its website beforehand.

Legal Sea Foods

If you are an American history buff, you many know that the first Thanksgiving featured shellfish and fish. In that spirit, you can enjoy either seafood or a turkey dinner at Legal Sea Foods. The traditional turkey dinner is a fixed price of $24.95 per adult and $8.95 per child. Reservations are recommended.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is a great place to get dinner on Thanksgiving Thursday. Its family meal boxes and party platters are not traditional Thanksgiving items, but classic American favorites such as wings, potato skins, sliders, fries and macaroni and cheese. Use the code TURKEY20 when ordering to save 20 percent off Party Platters and Meal Boxes

As you can see, even if you do not enjoy cooking, you can enjoy an excellent Thanksgiving with many great choices of restaurants that offer prepared meals, catering and dining out options. Even if you do a lot of feasting, please remember that this season is not just about eating, but about the human connection and being thankful for all our blessings. Happy Thanksgiving.

