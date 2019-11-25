2019 Turkey trots around DC

Those in the D.C. area wanting to go for a run before the big Thanksgiving feast have loads of options to chose from. Check out a list of area turkey trots.

Those in the D.C. area wanting to go for a run before the big Thanksgiving feast have loads of options to chose from.

Not only do they provide a great way to get moving before the inevitable after-feast plop on the couch — most races provide a great way to raise money for good causes.

Check out a list of turkey trots in and around D.C.

Thanksgiving Day

SOME will host its 18th annual Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger on Freedom Plaza. The Little Turkey One Mile Fun Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. The 5K timed race will start at 9 a.m. and the untimed race will start at 9:15 a.m. The family-friendly festival will include music, games, live entertainment and more. Money raised from the event will provide food, housing, health care access, employment training and addiction treatment programs to thousands of people in D.C., including families and the elderly, according to SOME’s website.

The Fairfax Turkey Trot promises to be a fun 5K course through Old Town, Fairfax and George Mason University. This year’s run, hosted by Pacers Running, will benefit the City of Fairfax Fire Department Benevolent Fund. The run kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day near the fire station.

Potomac River Running Store is organizing a Turkey Day 5K in Reston. Runners, joggers and walkers can choose from a 5K, a 1-mile fun run or a free “tot trot” on Thanksgiving Day. The 5K will be staged at South Lakes High School and it will start at 9 a.m. and finish on the school’s track. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring an old, clean coat to donate to One Warm Coat.

The Turkey Chase has been happening on Thanksgiving Day in Bethesda, Maryland, since 1982. The Turkey Chase is the largest 10K in Montgomery County and the largest fundraiser for the YMCA and the BCC Rotary, according to its website. The 10K kicks off at 8:30 a.m.; the 2-mile run starts at 9 a.m.; the 1-mile challenge run starts at 9:55 a.m.; and the tot trot starts at 9:50 a.m.

The 44th annual Alexandria Turkey Trot is a 5-mile course in the heart of the Del Ray neighborhood. It’s a flat course that’s family-, dog- and stroller-friendly. The race begins at 9 a.m. and starts and ends at George Washington Middle School. Participants are encouraged to bring and donate nonperishable goods to ALIVE. Registration is open until 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs is hosting its 15th annual 5K Turkey Trot. Registration is open until Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

