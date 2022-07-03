FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Wimbledon updates | No rest for Djokovic, Alcaraz on Day 7

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 6:27 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 7 at Wimbledon as fourth-round play gets started.

The traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday at the All England Club is no more. A British player, Heather Watson, will be first on Centre Court to mark the occasion. She will face Jule Niemeier.

Fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz then plays Jannik Sinner, before the top-seeded Djokovic is last in the main stadium against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Ons Jabeur will play Elise Mertens.

___

