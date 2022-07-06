RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon updates | Halep,…

Wimbledon updates | Halep, Nadal both play on Centre Court

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 6:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up