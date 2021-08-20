CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Nadal out of US Open, ends season to heal injured foot

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 6:46 AM

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday and said he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury.

The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

“I have to announce that unfortunately I must put an end to the 2021 season,” Nadal wrote in Spanish on social media. “I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot and I need to take some time off to find a solution to this problem.”

The 35-year-old Nadal added that he is “completely motivated and prepared to do what it takes to get back in the best form possible.”

Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

