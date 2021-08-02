2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Tennis » Citi Open draws tennis…

Citi Open draws tennis stars, fans to DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
citiopen
Fans flocked to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in D.C. Monday to see some national and international tennis superstars play in person.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
citiopen
Many spectators are anticipating watching Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
citiopen
Many fans are excited about how close they can get to the players.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
citiopen
The Citi Open is currently allowing 100% capacity for spectators.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/4)
citiopen
citiopen
citiopen
citiopen

Fans flocked to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in D.C. Monday to see some national and international tennis superstars play in person in this year’s Citi Open.

One of the fans was Karen McGinnis, of New Jersey, who came to see Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who his competing for the first time in D.C.

“The real reason we came was to see Rafael Nadal,” she said.

Fran Smith, of Silver Spring, was also drawn to the big names set to play.

“It’s a great opportunity for people in our area to see some of the big-time players,” Smith said. “With these courts, we were almost in the first row, you know, you get so close to them.”

Most people, however, were just excited to be watching tennis in person again. Last year, the tournament was canceled because of troubling health and safety trends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Thompson came from New Jersey for the tournament and was excited to experience it in person.

“We’ve been trying to do this since before the pandemic and last year it was canceled obviously,” Thompson said.

Last month, it was announced that Citi Open will allow for 100% capacity for spectators.

“You can really get close to the players and take advantage of this beautiful weather,” said John Felts who came with his dad.

Felts, who has been playing for three years, said he can’t wait to meet players and have a fun experience. And he hopes this to be an arena where he plays in the future.

“It feels awesome. Hopefully one day I can be in this spot,” Felts said.

You can see the Citi Open schedule here.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up