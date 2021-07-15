Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Tennis » Citi Open will allow…

Citi Open will allow 100% spectator capacity

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

July 15, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rafael Nadal is coming to D.C. for the first time ever to compete in the Citi Open, and more people will be able to see him live in-person.

Sources have confirmed to WTOP that the Citi Open will allow 100% capacity for spectators for the tournament which runs Aug. 2-8 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The spectator limit was originally set at 50% capacity as part of COVID-19 precautions. An official announcement is expected Thursday.

Along with Nadal, the Citi Open will feature a competitive field that already includes world No. 12 Denis Shapovalov, No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Polish world No. 18 and 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz, and Russian world No. 29 Karen Khachanov, who collectively comprise four of the recent eight Wimbledon quarterfinalists.

The tournament will also welcome U.S. Olympic Team members Coco Gauff, Jen Brady and Jess Pegula to the inaugural Citi Open Women’s Invitational.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up