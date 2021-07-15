Citi Open will allow 100% spectator capacity

Sources have confirmed to WTOP that the Citi Open will allow 100% capacity for spectators for the tournament which runs Aug. 2-8 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Rafael Nadal is coming to D.C. for the first time ever to compete in the Citi Open, and more people will be able to see him live in-person.

Along with Nadal, the Citi Open will feature a competitive field that already includes world No. 12 Denis Shapovalov, No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Polish world No. 18 and 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz, and Russian world No. 29 Karen Khachanov, who collectively comprise four of the recent eight Wimbledon quarterfinalists.

The tournament will also welcome U.S. Olympic Team members Coco Gauff, Jen Brady and Jess Pegula to the inaugural Citi Open Women’s Invitational.