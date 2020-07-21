Citi Open canceled because of ‘troubling health and safety trends’

The Citi Open tennis tournament, set to be played in D.C. in August, has been canceled because of "troubling health and safety trends."

“We are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021,” Mark D. Ein, chairman of the Citi Open, wrote in a statement.

“With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restriction as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning.”

The tournament hopes to be back in August 2021.

The 52nd annual tournament had been scheduled for Aug. 13-21 at D.C.’s William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park.

The tournament was supposed to be the first event for the men’s ATP Tour since it was forced to shut down in early March because of the pandemic.