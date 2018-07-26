Murray, Stephens highlight field as Citi Open turns 50

With a loaded field, including local favorites, Citi Open rings in its golden anniversary.

WASHINGTON — Citi Open turns 50 this week. For its golden anniversary, it’s got a name-brand superstar, two of the top three women in the world, and a local favorite returning home to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center with his first real chance to make a deep run.

As part of his return to the ATP Tour, former World No. 1 Andy Murray will be in D.C. this weekend. He’s joined by another former star in Stan Wawrinka — in on a wild card entry — who elevated as high as third in the world in 2014. And local favorite Frances Tiafoe returns to the field, sporting a career-high ranking in the Top 50. And whether Tiafoe can actually pull out a win — one of his career goals — his presence among arguably the strongest field the tournament can only drive more interest.

If Tiafoe’s going to make some noise, though, he’s likely going to have to go through his nemesis and last year’s champ, Alexander Zverev.

The lanky German has made the strides Tiafoe is still looking to take to enter the conversation among the best in the world. He comes into this week at No. 3, the top seed in the tournament. He scored back-to-back wins in Munich and Madrid in May, but was a third-round exit at Wimbledon and has actually dropped three of his last five matches coming into Rock Creek Park. Tiafoe also made a third-round run at the All England Club, and may have gone further if not for a bout of acid reflux that derailed a match he led two-sets-to-none.

The two have battled it out as both have risen the ranks, but Zverev has largely gotten the better of Tiafoe. The College Park native may get another shot in the next couple weeks with the hometown crowd at his back.

“He certainly is someone I’m so excited to have back in Washington,” said tournament director Keely O’Brien, who has worked at Citi Open the past 15 years, of Tiafoe. “I think that there’s a really strong, good crop of young Americans coming through on both sides.”

The tournament used to be a stronghold for some the best American players in the game, especially when it was a men’s only field, as it was through 2010. Andre Agassi won five titles in the 90s, while Michael Chang snagged a pair. Andy Roddick won three times in seven years the next decade, but his 2007 title was the last won by an American man. The women’s draw has only been in play since 2011, with Sloane Stephens snagging the 2015 title, but no other top names winning it all.

Stephens is currently ranked third in the world, but would be the big draw regardless after earning her first career title in Washington.

“Sloane has a very large fan base here in D.C.,” said O’Brien. “When she’s here and she’s playing, she has a good crowd behind her. She is definitely a favorite.”

But D.C.’s unique international diversity means stronger support than you might expect for athletes from all around the globe. That’s been true since the days of Thai professional Paradorn Srichaphan through present day, as Embassies drive turnout and support for their represented athletes.

“D.C. actually loves their international players,” said O’Brien. “We are a very diverse crowd here that is very much devoted to their countrymen.”

For the non-grand slam events, tour stops are broken up into 1,000, 500, or 250-point values for tournaments, depending on a combination of prize money, capacity, and facility requirements. There are nine 1,000-level events worldwide, three of which are in the U.S. (Cincinnati, Indian Wells and Miami). Citi Open is the lone 500-level tournament on American soil of the 13 on tour. That effectively makes it the fifth-biggest U.S. tournament on the calendar.

“To be part of this top tier is very special,” said O’Brien. “Certainly, I would be silly to say ‘No, I’m not interested to ever grow,’ but I feel really great about the product that we have.”

The tournament also has a particularly important bonus for those competing.

“Five hundred points leading into the US Open is a desirable title for you to have at this point in the summer,’ said O’Brien.

How to attend

Play begins this Saturday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5. There are tickets as cheap as $25 available every day of the tournament, along with specials. The opening Saturday is Family Day, featuring free tickets and lunch for kids, as well as the opportunity to play tennis on site all day.

Getting there

The Rock Creek Tennis Center is located at 16th and Kennedy Street NW, on the East side of the park. There is very limited parking on site, so its recommended that you not try to drive and park at the complex. Shuttles will run from the GEICO parking lot near the Friendship Heights Metro stop, where free parking is available.

How to watch on TV

Tennis Channel will broadcast the entire tournament. In addition, Monumental Sports Network is putting together an on-demand video miniseries in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the event.

What’s different this year

The main entrance has been rebuilt, with one large, air-conditioned tent providing shelter from both heat and rain. There will also be new food trucks, expanding concession offerings. The popular tailgate tent size has also expanded to accommodate roughly 250 fans. There are also other events like a brew fest, Ladies Day clinic, and chef challenge to add to the off-court programming.

For more information, check out citiopentennis.com.

