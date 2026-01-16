Data Doctors: 6 laptop fixes for malfunctioning touch pad

Having troubles with you laptop? Is the mouse pad not reacting the way it should be? Here are some tips to lift those stresses.

Q: What can I do to make the mouse pad on my laptop work better?

A: If your laptop’s mouse pad (aka the trackpad or touch pad) has started acting up, it’s not uncommon. If it’s smooth and accurate one day, and the next it’s skipping, lagging, ignoring taps or randomly sending your cursor on a sightseeing tour, the cause can range from a dirty pad or fingers to software issues.

The good news is that most trackpad problems can be fixed in just a few minutes.

Start with the simplest fix: Clean it

Trackpads are extremely sensitive to oils from your fingers, hand lotion, food residue or just everyday grime. Even a thin film can reduce accuracy and make the pointer feel “slippery” or unpredictable.

Power down the laptop and use a microfiber cloth lightly dampened with water. If it’s really greasy, use a tiny amount of isopropyl alcohol on the cloth — not directly on the laptop. Wipe the pad and the area where your palm rests, then let it dry completely before turning it back on.

And, yes, washing your hands helps too. A trackpad can be a drama queen about clean fingers.

Stop the cursor jumping while you type

If your cursor jumps around while you’re typing, your palms may be brushing the trackpad. Most laptops have palm rejection, but it’s not perfect.

On Windows, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > TouchPad and look for sensitivity options. On a Mac, go to System Settings > Trackpad and adjust tracking speed and tap-to-click behavior.

If you do a lot of typing, try turning off “tap to click” and relying on the physical click instead. It can reduce accidental clicks dramatically.

Use keyboard shortcuts to avoid right-clicking

When your trackpad is finicky, right-clicking can feel like trying to thread a needle while riding a roller coaster. The solution is to let your keyboard do more of the heavy lifting.

On Windows, Shift + F10 or Fn + Shift + F10 opens the same menu you’d normally get from a right-click. Many keyboards also have a “menu key” near the right side that does the same thing. On a Mac, Control + Click brings up the right-click menu without requiring a perfect two-finger tap.

And, while we’re at it, don’t forget the classics: Ctrl + C / Ctrl + V (Windows) or Command + C / Command + V (Mac) for copy and paste.

If your trackpad is acting up, keyboard shortcuts can keep you productive without fighting the cursor.

Update the drivers (it matters more than you think)

On Windows laptops, trackpads rely on drivers, and outdated or buggy drivers can cause lag, gesture failures or scrolling issues. Visit your laptop manufacturer’s support site and download the latest touch pad driver for your exact model.

Mac users don’t manage trackpad drivers directly, but keeping macOS updated achieves the same goal.

Watch for a bigger problem: Battery swelling

If your trackpad suddenly feels stiff, won’t click normally, or behaves erratically, check the bottom of the laptop. A swollen battery can press upward and interfere with the trackpad mechanism.

If you see bulging, stop using the laptop and get it checked immediately as this could become a fire hazard.

Now, if all else fails, you can purchase an inexpensive wireless mouse and turn off the trackpad altogether.

