Data Doctors: beginner’s guide to using AI apps

Q: I’d like to get an AI app on my phone and learn to use it. Any suggestions?

A: If you’ve been thinking about installing an AI app but aren’t sure where to start, you’re not alone. Artificial Intelligence sounds complicated, but using it doesn’t require advanced technical skills.

A simple way to understand AI is to compare it to a librarian. A traditional search engine is like a librarian who points you to an entire section of the library and says, “The books you want are in this area.” An AI assistant is the librarian who walks you to a specific shelf, pulls out a book, opens it to the right page, and highlights the paragraph you’re looking for.

Getting started

The easiest place to begin is with a general-purpose AI assistant. Good beginner choices include ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot. They’re free to install, easy to use, and available from your phone’s app store. Don’t worry about picking “the best” one at first, just pick one and use it consistently until you get a feel for how to generate useful prompts.

Be conversational

These tools work best when you talk to them naturally and include details. Try to describe what you want as if you were asking a real person for help, not a machine. Try prompts like:

“Here’s a message I’m about to send. Rewrite it so it sounds clearer and friendlier.”

“I have chicken, rice, broccoli and soy sauce at home. What’s an easy dinner I can make that’s on the spicy side?”

“Review this document and explain it like I’m 12, using simple language and analogies.”

“I’m taking a weekend trip to Santa Fe. Plan a relaxed itinerary with food, culture, and sightseeing.”

“Turn my meeting notes into a follow-up email that outlines the key points.”

“Help me write a happy anniversary message for friends who’ve been together 30 years without sounding cheesy.”

The more context you give, the better the answer will be.

Supercharge your writing

AI is especially useful for writing. It can clean up grammar, shorten messages or turn rough notes into full sentences. If writing isn’t your strength, this alone can save time every day. It’s also a great research assistant. Instead of clicking through several websites, you can ask one question and get a quick explanation or summary.

A word of caution

AI is helpful, but it isn’t a fact-checker. When it doesn’t know something, it may guess. Always verify information that affects your health, finances or legal decisions and review sources when they’re provided.

Safety note

Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information with free AI tools. That means no passwords, bank numbers, Social Security numbers, medical details, or private documents. Once information leaves your phone, you no longer control where it goes, how long it’s stored, or who might access it later. Data can be saved, analyzed, or exposed in ways you never see.

Treat AI like a public space. If you wouldn’t say it out loud in a busy coffee shop, don’t type it into an app.

As for learning, look for built-in tips, short YouTube videos, and beginner courses on websites like Coursera or LinkedIn Learning. The real secret is practice, so spend a few minutes every day experimenting.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.