Data Doctors: How to choose a laptop docking station

Q: I’m considering a docking station for my Windows laptop; what should I be looking for?

A: If a Windows laptop has become your main workhorse, adding a docking station can transform how you work. It allows you to keep your laptop’s portability while giving you the productivity of a full desktop setup when you need it.

Why a docking station matters

A docking station can connect your laptop to multiple monitors, a full-size keyboard and mouse, speakers, external drives and a wired network with a single plug-in. It eliminates the daily hassle of plugging and unplugging a tangle of cables and helps you sit down and get to work faster.

It’s also more suitable ergonomically so that you aren’t straining your neck while looking down at a laptop screen all day.

Here’s what I’d recommend you look for:

Connection type: Check your laptop’s ports before you shop. Most modern Windows laptops use USB-C or Thunderbolt for docking. Thunderbolt docks typically cost more but provide faster data speeds and better multimonitor support, while standard USB-C docks will cover most general office needs at a lower price.

One of the biggest productivity gains comes from using multiple monitors. If you want to run two external displays, look for a dock that can handle dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. Some docks can support three displays, but ensure your laptop’s graphics can handle that load. Power delivery: Many docks can charge your laptop while you work, reducing cable clutter even further. Check the power delivery rating — most laptops need at least 65W, while some high-performance models require 90W or more to charge while under heavy use.

Options to consider

For reliable, everyday Windows setups, the Dell WD19S is a strong option, supporting dual monitors, up to 130W charging and stable performance in office environments.

If you’re looking to future-proof your setup and your laptop supports Thunderbolt 4, the CalDigit TS4 is a top-tier, but pricier choice. It offers 18 ports, 98W charging, dual 4K (or single 8K) monitor support and 2.5 gigabyte Ethernet, making it ideal for power users.

If you want multimonitor support on a budget, Wavlink USB-C docking stations are an affordable way to expand your screen real estate and add ports, but keep in mind they often rely on DisplayLink drivers, which can add some CPU load and occasional driver quirks.

A docking station can transform your laptop from a portable device into a flexible, productive workstation. It lets you travel light and work efficiently, expanding your screen space, reducing cable clutter and improving ergonomics when you’re at your desk. Take a few minutes to check your laptop’s ports, decide how many monitors you need and confirm power requirements before you buy to ensure your dock will meet your needs both now and in the future.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

