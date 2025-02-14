Data Doctors: Using your smartphone via satellite

Traditional cellular networks leave plenty of gaps in coverage. That's where satellite texting is starting to change the game.

Q: Is there any reason I shouldn’t sign up for T-Mobile’s free satellite service if I have Verizon?

If you've ever been in a remote area with no cell service, you know the limitations of being completely cut off. Whether it's a backcountry hike, a road trip through the mountains, or an emergency situation, traditional cellular networks leave plenty of gaps in coverage. That's where satellite texting is starting to change the game.

T-Mobile opens access to all

T-Mobile recently made a big splash by offering satellite texting to users on any wireless network, based on their partnership with Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellites.

Unlike other providers requiring specific hardware, T-Mobile’s service works with most modern smartphones by using its existing 1.9 GHz spectrum, allowing any phone that supports T-Mobile’s bands to send texts in areas without cellular coverage.

This offer is free until July 2025, after which T-Mobile subscribers can add it for $15 per month, and non-T-Mobile users can sign up for $20 per month. The service currently supports SMS texting only, which means it can’t be used to send pictures or videos. In the future, they plan on expanding to MMS, voice calls, and data connectivity.

How it compares to Apple’s satellite texting

Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite with the iPhone 14, leveraging Globalstar’s satellites. It was limited to emergencies and required you to follow prompts to manually align your phone with a satellite. In iOS 18, Apple expanded it to include regular text messaging, but it’s still exclusive to iPhone 14 or newer users.

Apple’s service is currently free for two years after activation, with a yet-to-be-determined long-term pricing for nonemergency satellite texting.

Verizon and AT&T are following suit

Verizon partnered with Skylo to roll out its emergency satellite messaging in 2024, with regular texting expected in 2025. However, this service will only be available on select phones (starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9), as it requires NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) compatibility.

AT&T, meanwhile, is partnering with AST SpaceMobile to aim for full satellite-powered voice, text, and data services. Like T-Mobile, AST’s system is designed to function like a normal cellular network without special hardware, but it’s still in the testing phase, with widespread availability expected in late 2025.

Why T-Mobile’s approach stands out

The biggest advantage of T-Mobile’s Starlink partnership is that it doesn’t require new hardware or carrier exclusivity. If you have a phone that’s 4 years old or newer, you can likely use the service — regardless of which carrier you currently use. In contrast, Apple’s service is iPhone-only, Verizon’s rollout is device-restricted, and AT&T’s full cellular replacement is still a bit down the road.

Do you need satellite texting?

If you frequently travel to areas with poor cell coverage, signing up for a free satellite texting service now could be a no-brainer. If you’re a Verizon or AT&T customer who spends all your time in cell coverage areas, you might want to wait for their rollout — especially if you plan on upgrading to a newer compatible device soon.

One thing is clear: mobile dead zones are disappearing and satellite connectivity is no longer limited to emergencies with lots of newer capabilities coming soon.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

