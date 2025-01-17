Data Doctors: What’s next if TikTok shuts down?

Whether you’re a casual user or a dedicated creator, the possibility of TikTok shutting down in the U.S. raises the question: what's next?

Q: What are my options if TikTok shuts down?

A: TikTok, with its addictive algorithm, has become a cultural phenomenon, and a livelihood for many. Whether you’re a casual user or a dedicated creator, the possibility of TikTok shutting down in the U.S. raises the question: what’s next?

It may seem like the end of something unique, but platforms come and go and the essence of what makes TikTok special — creativity, connection and community — extends beyond the app.

There are alternatives to consider for both users and creators if the network does shut down.

For users

If you love TikTok for its short, engaging videos, other platforms can provide a somewhat similar experience. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Facebook Reels all offer comparable continuous short-form videos. These platforms are well-established and have a huge number of creators who have been publishing content for years.

Popular TikTok creators are likely to already have a presence on these large networks, so start by searching for your favorite creators other platforms.

There are smaller networks that could become more popular, such as Triller and Clapper, but they’re far from the real TikTok experience, as of right now.

One of TikTok’s standout features is its algorithm, which tailors content to your interests. To replicate this experience on other platforms, engage with videos you enjoy by liking, commenting and sharing, which also rewards your favorite creators. Over time, these platforms will learn your preferences and deliver similar short-form content.

For creators

As a creator, relying on a single platform is too risky. Establishing a presence on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook Reels or even LinkedIn, if your content aligns with professional interests, is a safe bet for the future.

Own your audience

A valuable lesson to learn from this disruption is that you need to have direct access to your audience. Create an email list or personal website to serve as a central hub for your content. Use social media to funnel followers to these platforms, ensuring you retain control over your audience no matter what happens to any specific platform.

Don’t let your TikTok content go to waste. Tools such as Kapwing, SnapTik and SaveTok allow you to download videos and remove watermarks, making what you’ve already created usable on other platforms.

US-based alternatives

The large number of TikTok users that have migrated to Red Note did not do their homework. Red Note is another Chinese-owned platform that is even more connected to the Chinese government and would face the same fate if it becomes popular with U.S. users.

Emerging U.S.-owned platforms, such as Triller and Clapper, provide TikTok-like functionality and have a better chance of longevity if they become popular.

Here are some current differences that could dramatically change if they start attracting TikTok users:

Triller: Known for its focus on music videos and entertainment, it currently emphasizes partnerships with major artists and curated content. Unlike TikTok’s robust algorithm, Triller users often need to manually choose videos or creators to follow. This gives you more control, but less of TikTok’s instant content discovery magic.

Clapper: Positioned as a platform for authentic and community-focused content, Clapper operates more like a grassroots version of TikTok. It doesn’t rely heavily on algorithms, which can make it feel more organic but less polished. Clapper also includes monetization features for creators, such as subscriptions and tips, making it appealing for small-scale creators looking for closer audience engagement.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.

