The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Google Maps, Google LLC

5. Run Rich 3D, Voodoo

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. My Talking Angela 2, Outfit7 Limited

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Streamer Life!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. My Talking Angela 2, Outfit7 Limited

2. Battle Music Full Mod, ONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.

3. Run Rich 3D, Voodoo

4. Elemental Master, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Trading Master 3D – Fidget Pop, Panteon

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Belt It, Suji Games

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

