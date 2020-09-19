RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
DC-area leaders react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Matt Small
and Thomas Robertson

September 19, 2020, 10:40 AM

The death of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sent shock waves through the political community Friday night.

The court announced Ginsburg died at her D.C. home surrounded by friends and family, after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg was just the second woman to hold a seat on the court and she served more than 27 years.

Area legislators, educators, local government officials and other leaders from around the region offered their condolences shortly after the announcement, calling the pioneering figure “a giant,” “the fiercest of trailblazers,” and “a visionary for justice.”

“For me as a woman lawyer, I know that she paved the way for women like me to enter the field of law,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who represents part of Northern Virginia, told WTOP.

“It’s because of the sacrifices that she made and the barriers that she broke down, at a time that law schools grudgingly admitted just a few women and law firms would hire them. But by the time I went to law school in the early 1990s, half of my class was made up of women,” said Wexton.

Wexton said Ginsburg “has been a huge influence on so many women lawyers. But not just on us, but on women and girls across the country.”

