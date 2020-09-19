DC-area leaders react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sent shock waves through the political community Friday night.

The court announced Ginsburg died at her D.C. home surrounded by friends and family, after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg was just the second woman to hold a seat on the court and she served more than 27 years.

Area legislators, educators, local government officials and other leaders from around the region offered their condolences shortly after the announcement, calling the pioneering figure “a giant,” “the fiercest of trailblazers,” and “a visionary for justice.”

“For me as a woman lawyer, I know that she paved the way for women like me to enter the field of law,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who represents part of Northern Virginia, told WTOP.

“It’s because of the sacrifices that she made and the barriers that she broke down, at a time that law schools grudgingly admitted just a few women and law firms would hire them. But by the time I went to law school in the early 1990s, half of my class was made up of women,” said Wexton.

Wexton said Ginsburg “has been a huge influence on so many women lawyers. But not just on us, but on women and girls across the country.”

1/ We have lost a champion of justice, an icon and patriot, a woman who lived the concept of building a more perfect union. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for us until the very end, and it is that fighting spirit – pic.twitter.com/YTujDzFwTx — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 19, 2020

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a revered jurist, a trailblazer for women’s rights, and a fierce advocate for justice. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/JC45buK7pI — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 19, 2020

It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A brilliant legal mind and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice, her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Supreme Court and in our country. May her memory be a blessing. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer, a champion for equality, and a role model to many. I am thinking of her family and the many people who looked up to her and loved her tonight. May she rest in peace. -MW — Mark Warner HQ (@MarkWarnerVA) September 19, 2020

America has lost an icon. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer, and her presence on the Court will be missed. She leaves us a fairer, more just country. This is an incredible loss for all Americans. May her memory be a blessing for us all. pic.twitter.com/viOIYUKcpD — Marc Elrich (@Marc_Elrich) September 19, 2020

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

America has just suffered another terrible wound with the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an extraordinary Justice and before that a brilliant and dazzling lawyer. May her memory be forever a blessing to her family and her passion for justice be forever a light forward for America. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 19, 2020

I learned of Justice Ginsburg’s passing first from my 14 year old daughter. Such was her impact and importance to so many in our country. She was an icon to my daughter, my son, my wife and me. A woman whose brilliance will continue to light a path forward for us all! pic.twitter.com/xyA4PjjVBF — Wayne A. I. Frederick (@HUPrez17) September 18, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Justice Ginsburg was the fiercest of trailblazers and a role model for generations of young women and girls. May her memory be a blessing.https://t.co/iz9Qbhm6y1 — Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a warrior for justice, a shield for the oppressed, and a titan of American jurisprudence on the United States Supreme Court. We’ll not see her like again. May her memory be a blessing to her loved ones, and to a grateful, grieving nation. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will go down in American history as so much more than a Supreme Court Justice. She was a champion for equality, a pioneer of women’s rights, and a visionary for justice.https://t.co/uGr6yQZlof — David Trone (@davidjtrone) September 19, 2020

My family and I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She was a highly respected woman and Supreme Court Justice who held her title and post with integrity and pride. She served her country well and will be greatly missed. — Rob Wittman (@ReElectWittman) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s place in history can never be disputed. As the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she gave her life to public service and showed the way for women like my daughters. I offer my prayers for her family. RIP https://t.co/xqnU3hotaw — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) September 19, 2020

This is a painful and devastating loss for our country. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero, pioneer, and an inspiration to all. Our nation is so much better because of her courage and tireless fight for equality. Rest In Peace, RBG. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 19, 2020

I’m at a complete loss. Before fear sets in… thank you RBG for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable, for championing true equality for all, for your resiliency, and for inspiring countless women and girls to stand up and take charge.https://t.co/yflVuuPAX1 — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 18, 2020