WATCH: Senate votes on Kavanaugh nomination

By Ginger Whitaker October 5, 2018 9:36 am 10/05/2018 09:36am
WASHINGTON – The Senate is expected to vote Friday on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court with some key Republicans still undecided.

The procedural vote is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A final confirmation vote would then be expected to happen over the weekend.

Watch a livestream of Friday’s vote below.

