Amy Schumer arrested during DC protest of Kavanaugh’s nomination

Comedian Amy Schumer (L) is led away after she was arrested during a protest against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh October 4, 2018 at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Senators had an opportunity to review a new FBI background investigation into accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh and Republican leaders are moving to have a vote on his confirmation this weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Hundreds gathered Thursday at the Hart Senate Office Building to protest against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Comedian Amy Schumer and model and actress Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly among the many arrested during the protest.

Social media video captured at the scene show police officers escorting protesters, including Schumer.

Take a look at the scene on Capitol Hill.

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

.@amyschumer: “A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/UYKdlMKZ4A — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

Amy Schumer is one of the many #CancelKavanaugh protesters arrested here in the Hart Senate Office Building just now. #DC pic.twitter.com/Hc2coZP0Qz — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 4, 2018

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

These are all the #CancelKavanaugh demonstrators who have refused to move after police cleared the atrium. Arrests are starting. Women being escorted out with fists up. #DC pic.twitter.com/hn3A2ppMZL — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 4, 2018

You can’t see her very well, but that’s @amyschumer over by the wall, supporting the protesters. pic.twitter.com/wc4cf7yiGI — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) October 4, 2018

