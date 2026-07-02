Where to find DC-area cooling centers

As extreme heat grips the region, here is where to find cooling centers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

As extreme heat grips the region, here is where to find cooling centers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

DC

Maryland

Virginia

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