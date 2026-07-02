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Where to find DC-area cooling centers

WTOP Staff | WTOP_website@wtop.com

July 2, 2026, 4:08 AM

As extreme heat grips the region, here is where to find cooling centers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

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