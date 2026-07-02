Where to find DC-area cooling centers

As extreme heat grips the region, here is where to find cooling centers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
DC
Maryland
- Anne Arundel County cooling centers
- Charles County cooling centers
- Howard County says residents needing to cool down can visit a community center, 50+ Center or a library branch during normal hours.
- Montgomery County does not have a map of specific cooling centers, but does offer its county libraries, rec centers, senior centers and regional services centers as a place to cool off.
- Prince George’s County cooling center map
Virginia
- Alexandria City recommends visiting recreation centers and libraries.
- Arlington County advises residents to head to a library, community center, sprayground or shopping mall to stay cool.
- Fairfax County cooling center map
- Loudoun County facilities normally open to the public may serve as cooling centers during operating hours.
- Prince William County cooling centers
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