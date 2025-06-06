Ways to go boating — without having to buy a boat

As summer gets underway, the lure of boating intensifies — whether it's lazily drifting with a rod and reel, hosting a sea-bound party with friends or leaping through waves.

Traditionally, there’s been a potential sticking point — you had to own a boat.

“We’re seeing a lot of new opportunities to get on the water, new ways to be able to go boating if you don’t own a boat, or you’re not sure if boat ownership is right for you just yet,” said Ellen Bradley, senior vice president of Discover Boating, the public awareness effort of the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

“There are new opportunities popping up for people to get out on the water and dip their toe in, so to speak,” Bradley said.

In 2025, the peer to peer option is growing in popularity.

“You can rent boats from different apps, and from of the palm of your hand on your phone,” he said.

Using the service is similar to renting a home or a car.

In addition, boat clubs provide access to a variety of different boats, and access to a captain to either pilot the boat or teach the would-be captain.

“If you do own a boat, you’re able to rent that out to people via an app,” Bradley said. “And boat owners are finding it to be a nice financial boost and a way to help pay for their boat at the same time.”

Memorable moments on a boat

“There’s no question that going out on the water provides some of the most memorable moments in people’s lives,” Bradley said. “People can recall the first time they caught a fish, people can recall the first time they learned how to operate the boat themselves.”

Bradley said the boating experience can be exhilarating for one person, a couple, or a family.

“When we go out on the water today — I have two small children — they don’t ask about phones and iPads,” Bradley said.

In the past, not knowing how to operate a boat was one of the biggest barriers to renting one.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to be trained, educated, coached, if you will, when you go out on the water,” Bradley said. “You can have somebody come out and teach you how to operate it, or they can drive it for you, as part of the experience.”

