A safe summer vacation might include day trips and camping

If you’re going to take a vacation this summer, health experts say to look for a trip where you’ll be able to practice social distancing.

As some businesses slowly begin to reopen, people may be wondering: What does a safe summer vacation look like?

The region’s many parks and bike trails have been great outlets during the period of isolation, and President Trump said last month that National Parks would be gradually reopening soon, though he gave no timetable.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told USA Today that day trips or camping could offer minimal contact and thus provide options for those who want lower risk this summer while maintaining social distancing.

“The fortunate thing about living in the Washington metro area is there are so many one-day road trips to choose from,” said John Townsend, manager, Public and Government Relations, AAA mid-Atlantic.

Towsend said the North Carolina Outer Banks, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, Pennsylvania Dutch Country and Maryland’s Eastern Shore could all be reached on one tank of gas.

“As more states aim to end their stay-at-home orders and businesses around the country begin to reopen, gas demand is likely to continue increasing,” said Townsend who expects prices at the pump to stabilize entering summer.