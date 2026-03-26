Pushback on proposal to build Buc-ee’s in Stafford County

Wednesday night, the county’s planning commission took no action on a proposal to build a massive Buc-ee's travel center along Interstate 95, near the Courthouse Road exit.

A proposed Buc-ee’s travel center is sparking debate in Stafford County, Virginia.

Wednesday night, the county’s planning commission took no action on a proposal to build a massive travel center along Interstate 95, near the Courthouse Road exit.

Plans call for more than 100 fuel pumps, hundreds of parking spaces for cars and trucks, and a large convenience store.

More than 50 people weighed in on the project, and residents were divided.

The proposal has been delayed several times, as county officials have given the company and developers more time to refine their plans before the commission makes a recommendation.

Resident Sean Matthews said he’s concerned the company isn’t being fully transparent with nearby homeowners.

“A good neighbor respects the character of a community,” Matthews said. “A good neighbor doesn’t flood an area with constant noise, excessive lighting and nonstop traffic. A good neighbor fits in — they don’t overwhelm.”

Supporters, including longtime resident Judith May, urged the commission to approve the project, citing the company’s reputation and potential job opportunities.

“How many kids can that can’t go to college, can’t afford to go to college or people who don’t have high-end jobs that live in Stafford could benefit from starting wages of $18 to $20 an hour for cashier work and cleaning bathrooms?” May said.

Another resident, Janice Wethroe, pointed to the project’s potential economic benefits.

“This is exactly the kind of economic development that helps fund schools, public safety and infrastructure without raising taxes,” Wethroe said.

But Ignacio Stebelin, a retired federal law enforcement agent, said he worries the development could increase crime.

“Gas stations and convenience stores that are open late, 24/7 are subject to more violent crime than regular businesses,” Stebelin said. “That’s what we’re going to get with Buc-ee’s — We’re going to get more crime, more violence, more things we really don’t need in this community.”

If approved, it would be the second Buc-ee’s location in Virginia. The first is along Interstate 81 near James Madison University in Mount Crawford.

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