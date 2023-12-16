Stafford Co. deputies shoot and kill man brandishing a rifle, sheriff’s office says

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday in North Stafford.

At 12:20 a.m. deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway.

“As deputies made contact with the complainant, an adult male resident of the home brandished a rifle towards the deputies,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply, according to the release. Deputies fired their weapons and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

There were no other injuries.

Southbound Richmond Highway was closed through the morning for the investigation.

The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.