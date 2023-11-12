State police searching for driver who fled after fatal crash on I-95 in Stafford

State police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene after a Saturday crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that killed his passenger.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

State police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene after a Saturday crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that killed his passenger.

The wreck happened about 4:08 p.m. near the 140 milemarker when a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder traveling northbound in the right lane suddenly ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment and overturned, state police said in a news release.

An adult male passenger in the Nissan was ejected and died at the scene, the release said. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.