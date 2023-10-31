Stafford Co. fire and rescue employee charged with murdering infant son

A Stafford County fire and rescue employee has been charged with murdering his 3-month-old son.

On Oct. 27 at 12:25 p.m., deputies were called to Richland Road, where they found the infant unresponsive, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until fire and rescue arrived and took the baby to the hospital, where he died, the release said.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, but the sheriff’s office has not released details on how the child died.

On Oct. 28, detectives charged the baby’s father, 19-year-old Dallas Bowling, with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, the release said.