Stafford Co. fire and rescue employee charged with murdering infant son

October 31, 2023, 12:16 AM

A Stafford County fire and rescue employee has been charged with murdering his 3-month-old son.

On Oct. 27 at 12:25 p.m., deputies were called to Richland Road, where they found the infant unresponsive, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until fire and rescue arrived and took the baby to the hospital, where he died, the release said.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, but the sheriff’s office has not released details on how the child died.

On Oct. 28, detectives charged the baby’s father, 19-year-old Dallas Bowling, with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, the release said.

He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

In a statement posted on social media, Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials did not identify Bowling by name, but said the employee charged with second-degree murder and child abuse had been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold,” the post said. “Stafford County Fire and Rescue is fully cooperating with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”

On his Facebook profile, Bowling identifies himself as a firefighter recruit.

