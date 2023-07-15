Stafford Co. rape suspect arrested after fleeing to Peru

After being caught 3,500 miles away, 70-year-old Geronimo Johnny Neyra returns to the Commonwealth to face numerous charges and possibly the rest of his life in prison.

After being caught 3,500 miles away, a rape suspect will be returning to Stafford County, Virginia, to face numerous charges and possibly the rest of his life in prison.

On July 6, Stafford County deputies responded to a sexual assault of a 10-year-old.

After conducting interviews and investigations, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Geronimo Johnny Neyra, 70, of Stafford County, who was known to the victim.

The next day, U.S. Marshalls found out that Neyra, a U.S. citizen originally from Peru, was on a flight to Lima.

Customs and Border Protection officers based in Baltimore, Maryland, located the flight Neyra was taking to the South American country and sent a Red Notice to Interpol for his arrest.

Peruvian law enforcement took Neyra into custody as soon as he landed.

“The immediate international arrest of this fleeing fugitive is an example of incredibly quick-thinking and resourceful law enforcement officers, and illustrates the need for, and benefits to interagency cooperation at all levels of law enforcement,” Stephen Maloney, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore, said in a statement. “CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure that victims have a voice and that fugitives will have their day in court.”

According to a CBP news release, Neyra is charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual acts against a 10-year-old child.

Stafford County and other agencies involved are working toward Neyra’s extradition back to Virginia.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.