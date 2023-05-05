Sheriff’s office: Missing Stafford Co. 3-year-old dies in ‘tragic accident’

A 3-year-old girl has died after she was found in a small body of water near her Stafford County, Virginia, home Thursday, according to the county sheriff's office.

Munawar Hadi was reported missing by her family around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after they could not locate her for about an hour. When deputies showed up to the Rappahannock Landing subdivision, they canvassed neighboring homes, received tips from the community and flew a drone overhead in the search for Hadi.

She was found in a small body of water about a half-mile away from her home just after 7 p.m. A deputy performed CPR on the scene and Hadi was taken to the hospital, where staff tried to save her for over an hour before she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is still looking into what happened, but said it “appears to be a tragic accident.”