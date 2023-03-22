MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Mother who faces charges of kidnapping in Stafford Co. found with wigs, disguises

Abigail Constantino

March 22, 2023, 5:15 PM

An Amber Alert for two 6-year-old children in Stafford County, Virginia, has been canceled and the girls have been returned to their father.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning that 6-year-old girls have been safely located.

Their biological mother, Rosa Gregg, 32, is in police custody, deputies said.

Law enforcement officials issued the Amber Alert Tuesday, night after the children were last seen on Courthouse Road. Deputies said Gregg picked up both children from Stafford Elementary School, despite having a protective order out of Virginia Beach stating that she was not allowed to have contact with the children without supervision.

Information from Child Protective Services in Virginia Beach indicated that Gregg “could be a threat to the safety of her children,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The investigation found that Gregg might be heading to Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, law enforcement found Gregg at a Rocky Mount hotel. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office got confirmation that Gregg was in custody and the children were safe.

Authorities also found several wigs and disguises in Gregg’s vehicle, as well as a loaded firearm. She is being charged with two counts of abduction across state lines, with more pending.

