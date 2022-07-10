RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Residents not at home during Stafford Co. house fire

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 10:57 AM

Virginia’s Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning house fire Sunday. The home’s two occupants were away when their home caught fire.

Responders arrived around 4:40 a.m. at the burning single-story home at the intersection of Boundary and West Briar Drive in the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood, according to a news release.

The fire department said firefighters did not hear fire alarms going off and the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Quantico Fire and Emergency Services as well as the Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management also responded to the house fire. No firefighters were injured, the statement said.

Below is a map where the fire took place.

