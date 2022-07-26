WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Fire damages community center in North Stafford

July 26, 2022, 9:12 AM

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire engulfing the roof of the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford on Monday afternoon.
The cause of Monday’s fire at the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford remains under investigation.

No one was in the building at the time and no firefighters were hurt in Monday afternoon's fire at the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford.
Fire ripped through the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the center in the 100 block of Telegraph Road in the Widewater area just after 3:35 p.m. and arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire through the roof, Stafford County fire and rescue said in a news release.

Firefighters “extended multiple lines” and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, the release said.

There was no one at the center at the time and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, said Katie Brady, a spokesperson for the fire department.

In a Facebook post, Stafford County Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who represents the Widewater District, said the center is staple in the community.

“Please be assured that the center will be rebuilt with community input,” she wrote.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the fire was accidental.

