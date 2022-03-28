RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Deputies: Stafford man fired bullets at neighbor unprovoked

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 8:00 AM

A quiet Stafford County, Virginia, neighborhood woke up to gun shots Sunday morning after a man sporadically fired at his neighbor.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that neighbor noticed Scott Jones, 52, of Stafford, standing in the middle of Aster Lane just off Bells Hill Road. He went to go check on him at around 8:40 a.m.  

The gun deputies said a man used to fire into his neighbors home in Stafford County, Virginia on March 28.

There was “no known animosity between Jones and his neighbors,” according to a news release.

“When he went to check on him that neighbor presented the firearm and began firing indiscriminately at the neighbor,” Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a Facebook video.

The neighbor asked if he was OK and deputies say Jones told his neighbor “no.”

Jones chased his neighbor into his home while shooting at him, deputies said.

Fortunately, no one was injured, though “numerous rounds struck the victim’s home,” according to a release.

A man fired bullets into a Stafford home unprovoked, when his neighbor asked if he was okay, deputies said.

The victim yelled at Jones to leave.

Then Jones went to a house across the street; deputies say he banged on the door and kicked it while ringing the doorbell. That home’s residents saw Jones’ gun and called 911.

Within four minutes of that 911 call, Sergeant A.I. Assur and Deputy C.R. Szentkuti arrived at the scene.

“They convinced him to drop the weapon, but he then charged at the deputies,” Kimmitz said.

The deputies used a Taser and pepper spray and arrested the suspect.  

Deputies say Jones was cleared from the hospital. Some of the charges against him include attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and burglary while armed.

The investigation is ongoing. Jones is being held without bond.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

