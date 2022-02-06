OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Deputies: Stafford man who hit Tesla charged with DUI, hit-and-run

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 6, 2022, 12:10 PM

A Tesla was rear-ended when a driver hit it early Sunday morning in Stafford, Virginia. The driver has since been charged with a DUI and hit-and-run.

A Stafford, Virginia, man who smelled of alcohol knocked a Tesla off the road and into a tree early Sunday morning before hiding from deputies, authorities say.

Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Department said that Nicolas Rodriguez, 25, was charged with a second DUI offense in five years, as well as fleeing from law enforcement and felony hit and run. He’s being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Rodriguez rear-ended the Tesla with his Volkswagen Jetta when it was pulling out of a driveway in the 100 block of Shelton Shop Road around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The force of the collision sent the Tesla off the road and it struck a tree, deputies said. Rodriguez’s car left the road and came to a stop on its driver’s side by the trees.

He left on foot and Deputy E.T. Osborn said he saw Rodriguez running near the fire station. He was found less than an hour later hiding in a thick bit of bamboo near a creek.

Deputy S.E. Kellam said Rodriguez “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet.”

The Tesla driver had non life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Besides being charged with his second DUI offense in five years, deputies said Rodriguez received other charges including fleeing from law enforcement and felony hit and run.

The location of the accident is below.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

