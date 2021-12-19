CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Stafford Co. police searching for $100 ‘Hamburglar’

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 19, 2021, 7:35 AM

Police in Stafford County, Virginia, announced that a fraud call revealed a hungry “Hamburglar” made five identical orders for seven Big Macs on someone else’s credit card Friday.

The department said they responded at 7:04 p.m. to the McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road. The purchases totaled $107.91 made through DoorDash.

“The fraud caused a Grimace for his victim,” the county said in a statement.

The suspect, according to police, never came to pick up the notorious number one on the McDonald’s menu, skipping out on the reported Thousand Island sauce-soaked sandwich.

Police said the victim froze his credit card and continued to investigate the charges.

“Consumers are reminded to monitor their credit cards, bank accounts and credit reports for fraudulent charges and attempts to open fraudulent accounts,” the department said.

Editor’s note: While I enjoy a good Big Mac, I cannot confirm that Big Mac sauce is a Thousand Island sauce. I can, however, ensure that WTOP and Data Doctors have tips for online shopping — or DoorDash ordering — for this holiday season.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

