Stafford Co. police searching for $100 ‘Hamburglar’

Police in Stafford County, Virginia, announced that a fraud call revealed a hungry “Hamburglar” made five identical orders for seven Big Macs on someone else’s credit card Friday.

The department said they responded at 7:04 p.m. to the McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road. The purchases totaled $107.91 made through DoorDash.

“The fraud caused a Grimace for his victim,” the county said in a statement.

The suspect, according to police, never came to pick up the notorious number one on the McDonald’s menu, skipping out on the reported Thousand Island sauce-soaked sandwich.

Police said the victim froze his credit card and continued to investigate the charges.

“Consumers are reminded to monitor their credit cards, bank accounts and credit reports for fraudulent charges and attempts to open fraudulent accounts,” the department said.

