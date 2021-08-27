Man arrested in Idaho linked to armed robbery in Stafford Co.

The capture of a man who fled a traffic stop in Indiana has helped solve two armed robbery cases from Stafford County, Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified that Miambo Maombi, 21, of Boise, Idaho, had been arrested in Indiana. Police found the stolen driver license of a female employee at a Stafford County Domino’s at Washington Square Plaza on him at the time of his arrest.

Detectives in Virginia knew the license had been stolen during an armed robbery at that location back on April 24, and were able to connect Maombi to the crime.

The robbery happened just after midnight when detectives believe Maombi forced a pizza delivery driver to let him into the back door of the restaurant. Once inside, he allegedly forced the delivery driver, two female employees and a second delivery driver that arrived later into a refrigerator at gunpoint.

Police said he stole cash from the safe and cash register. He also allegedly took the cellphones that belonged to the employees.

Later in the robbery, detectives also said he took the two female employees from the refrigerator and groped them.

Finally, after using a knife to cut phone lines, detectives say Maombi ran from the business on foot.

Maombi is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of abduction, two counts of abduction with intent to defile, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and use of a firearm in commission of a robbery for what occured at the Dominos.

Stafford County Detectives said after talking to Maombi they also were able to link him to two other robberies in the D.C. region. That included one at a 7-Eleven on Solomon Drive on April 18, in which a man with a gun demanded cash from a clerk.

In addition to the Dominos case he has only been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a robbery for the 7-Eleven robbery.

Maombi is also wanted for numerous robberies in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held in Ohio, and an extradition case seeking to bring him back to Virginia is pending.