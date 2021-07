A man was struck and killed by a Stafford County Sheriff deputy overnight Thursday.

According to a release, the deputy was headed eastbound on Garrisonville Road just after midnight when he struck the 44-year-old-man, who was crossing the roadway at Center Street, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the man died at the scene.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident continues.

