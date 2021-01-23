CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Prosecutor: Officers justified in…

Prosecutor: Officers justified in shooting murder suspect

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say Virginia deputies who shot and wounded a murder suspect were justified in using deadly force.

The head prosecutor for Stafford County said Friday that the actions by the deputies were justified and that they will return to regular duty.

Thirty-eight-year-old George R. Batts Jr. of Richlands, North Carolina, was shot last Sunday morning by deputies who responded to a shooting at 1130 International Parkway in Stafford.

Batts is accused of shooting 47-year-old Ely Grimes before the deputies arrived.

Initial charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony were filed before Grimes died Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up