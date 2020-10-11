Road work to close lanes on I-95 SB in Stafford Co. on Tuesday, Wednesday

Road work is going to cause major delays for southbound drivers on I-95 around Fredericksburg, Virginia, from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that there’ll be lane closures and intermittent full stops in Stafford County near Route 17 (Exit 133) because of a road work project that will shift traffic onto a new overpass that spans Route 17.

For most of the 19-hour period, southbound I-95 will be down to one lane. And between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday, all traffic will be stopped for 30-minute intervals while workers use a crane.

“I-95 southbound travelers are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route to avoid delays, especially for destinations outside the Fredericksburg area,” VDOT said in a statement.

You can look at a map of the area:

VDOT released a video on what the new traffic pattern will look like:

That’s not all the roadwork for that area this week: There’ll be southbound lane closures on I-95 between exits 136 and 133 in Stafford County, from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, and the same hours Thursday night into Friday.