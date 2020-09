A man is dead after a car crash in Stafford County, Virginia, Monday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man is dead after a car crash in Stafford County, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say the vehicle was heading northbound on Interstate 95 when it crashed just after midnight near the Quantico exit.

Authorities say the man died on the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash as the investigation continues.

Below is a map showing the general area where the crash took place: