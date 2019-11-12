Homeowner catches suspect in string of break-ins in Stafford County

A husband and wife were watching a movie in their home in Stafford County when they heard noise outside near the back of the house. They ended up catching a suspect in a string of break-ins.

A Stafford County, Virginia, homeowner ended up capturing a man the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office believe is the suspect in 10 burglaries.

Last Saturday around 9:30 p.m., a husband and wife were watching a movie in their home, on the 120 block of Doc Stone Road when they heard noises coming from the back of the house outside.

The husband went to investigate and found items missing near the garage. He then saw the suspect, Danis Antonio Calix-Garcia, of Stafford, breaking into his home and told him to stop

When the suspect tried to run away, the homeowner struggled with him and was able to hold the suspect on the ground until deputies arrived, a news release said.

When Calix-Garcia was arrested he had air fresheners from the homeowner’s vehicle in his pockets, the sheriff’s office said.

Calix-Garcia is a suspect in a string of break-ins in the area around the Staffordboro Commuter Lot, as well.

He is being held without bond in Rappahannock Regional Jail, on charges that include breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, petit larceny and vandalism.

