Stafford schools to review security after man rides bus, takes cafe food

A thorough review of security is underway in Virginia’s Stafford County Public Schools after a young-looking 26-year-old man rode a school bus to Stafford High School this week and allegedly stole food from the school cafe, school officials and the sheriff’s office said.

The school system said the incident, while alarming, is “an opportunity to remind our students and staff to remain alert, exercise caution and report any suspicious activity in the schools.”

A staff member reported the man to a school resource officer before the first bell Thursday. The officer took the man into custody and took him to a hospital for mental health treatment, the county sheriff’s office said.

“Dr. Scott Kizner has asked staff for a thorough review and recommendations for any security changes. It is important to note that the person did not have a weapon and made no threatening comments or actions to students and staff,” said a statement from the school system.

The man entered Stafford High School from the bus ramp with other students in the morning, according to a letter sent to parents Friday.

“He was described as young-looking and was considered a student,” the letter said. “It is important to note that the entire incident was handled swiftly.”

“It is obvious that something has to change in our procedures and implemented immediately. … The well-being of our students is Stafford High School’s and Stafford County Public Schools’ highest priority,” the letter said.

