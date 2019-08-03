3 teens face murder charges after killing outside Stafford Co. convenience store

Three teenagers have been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month outside a 5 Twelve convenience store in Stafford County, Virginia.

Three teenagers have been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month outside a 5 Twelve convenience store in Stafford County, Virginia.

A 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were arrested Monday night and are now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

On the night of July 3, deputies responded to the 5 Twelve store at 1075 Garrisonville Road for a report that two people had been shot in the parking lot of the business, the sheriff’s office said. There, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man, 20-year-old Troy Barnett Jr., of Stafford County, died at the scene; the woman, 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, also of Stafford County, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is alive but still in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The three teens charged in the shooting are also students at North Stafford High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office mentioned details of their weekslong investigation that included a search Monday of North Stafford residences where evidence, such as drugs and firearms, was found.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and the sheriff’s office is asking people who have information about it to call Lt. Cameron at (540) 658-4711.

Below is a map of the area where officials said the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.