Stafford County man charged with murder of his grandfather

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

July 22, 2019, 7:25 AM

A 911 call from a 24-year-old Stafford County, Virginia man reported he’d just shot and killed his grandfather.

Sunday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Clearview Mobile Home Park and found 78-year-old Thomas Edward Ennis, Jr. unconscious — he’d been shot several times. Rescue personnel tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nearby was 24-year-old Brandon Cohen. He was was arrested without incident, and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

No other suspects are being sought, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Cohen is being held without bond. Investigators have not disclosed possible motives for the homicide.

 

