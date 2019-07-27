New Jersey man arrested in Va. for carjacking family with 2 children

A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking of a family with two young children in Stafford County, Virginia.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Nasim Altaquan Jackson, 19, committed a carjacking on the interstate in New Jersey, before heading south.

The vehicle was involved in a hit and run on Interstate-95 in Stafford County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, a 911 caller reported witnessing a carjacking at an AutoZone in the 100 block of Falls Run Drive.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office made contact with one of the victims, who told them that he had been inside the AutoZone when his wife ran inside, saying she and their two children, 5 and 2, had been held at gunpoint and their car stolen by a man and a woman.

Virginia State police later engaged in a chase with the suspect vehicle. The vehicle crashed and the suspects attempted another carjacking and a passerby was shot during the attempt.

On Friday, Virginia State police arrested Jackson and charged him with multiple felonies. Still no word on the location of the woman involved in the carjacking.

