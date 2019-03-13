Woman with cats stuffed in suitcase arrested in Stafford Co.

Stafford County police say they arrested a woman for public intoxication two days in a row — the first time, she was carrying a suitcase stuffed with cats.

The first confrontation happened March 8 at Mr. B’s Market and Deli on Warrenton Road after police received reports of a suspicious person with cats in her suitcase.

When police arrived, they found Shanna Holwager, 43, of King George, was unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. She also smelled like alcohol, according to police.

Holwager told police she was trying to bring a bag of cats to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She was taken into custody for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until she sobered up, police said.

The cats were taken to Stafford County Animal Control.

At around 11:20 p.m. the next day, another police officer saw Holwager walking in the middle of a road waving her arms around, according to police.

This happened near South Gateway Drive and Warrenton Road.

Holwager was arrested for public intoxication and kept at Rappahonnock Regional Jail until she sobered up.

