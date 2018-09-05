‘Unsteady’ Stafford mother busted for DUI with kids in car

A Stafford County, Virginia, woman was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and hit with DUI and child endangerment charges after trying to evade police on Telegraph Road.

WASHINGTON — A Stafford County, Virginia, mother was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon and hit with DUI and child endangerment charges after trying to evade police on Telegraph Road.

Around 12:15 p.m., Deputy Matthew Jacobeen responded to reports of a reckless driver careening along the road near Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

The driver, Vanessa Lucila Krafft, 26, of Stafford, allegedly drove into the median and the front bumper of her vehicle was dragging.

Jacobeen found her near Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane, where police say the front left tire of her car was completely flat.

When he hit his lights, Krafft crossed the double yellow line in the southbound lane of Telegraph Road and over the fog line, then back.

Jacobeen ordered Krafft to pull over.

Instead, police say she kept going back and forth over the double yellow line before eventually pulling into a driveway.

Jacobeen approached Krafft, who refused to exit her car, and saw that her two young children — ages 5 and 2 — in the backseat.

More deputies arrived to help detain her.

Police say she was “unsteady on her feet” and that her speech was “slow and delayed” when she talked. She also repeatedly threatened deputies.

Krafft is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, eluding police, possession of marijuana and several traffic offenses. She is being held without bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.